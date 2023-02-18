Steve Bull: Wolves have their bite

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

The club did not lie down and accept defeat against Southampton when it would have been easy to throw the towel in.

Wolves are looking up now instead of down, but we can’t take it for granted with big games coming up. Don’t take your foot off the gas and finish as high as you can.

Until we’re mathematically safe, we have to be on the ball.

We have to thank Jose Sa for a big save that stopped us going 2-0 down at Southampton, and that set up the big moment at the end.

What a moment for Joao Gomes! That meant the world to him, he’s only a kid.

He showed his emotions and how much he wants to play for Wolves and score for the club.

He’ll have been feeling over the moon all week and he deserves it.

I’m glad he got a goal early as it’s given him a taste of what it’s like to score for Wolves. That will only help him when he does make a start for the club.

January was all about bringing players in to make an impact, and Gomes certainly did that. All of the players Lopetegui has brought in have fitted in just right.

The players who thought their place in the side was safe are looking over their shoulders now and we have some quality competition in the squad.

You want some fight in the squad. It makes everyone hungrier to play.

Unfortunately there’s always a down side and it was a really poor decision by the referee to send Mario Lemina off. The referee was too card happy in the first half, but was lenient in the second half for worse tackles!

But the 10 lads on the field rallied around and were very professional. The manager knew what he was doing with his substitutes, the team rolled their sleeves up and it was a big win.

It was an absolutely brilliant game and a brilliant second half.