Mark Allen not resting on laurels ahead of Players Championship at Wolverhampton

Mark Allen

An elite field of the top 16 players will head to Aldersley Leisure Village to compete in the second event in the 2023 Duelbits Series, from February 20 to 26.

Allen will be top seed and has been by far the best player of the 2022/23 season so far, winning three tournaments. But the Northern Irishman is determined to keep improving and take advantage of his golden spell of form by adding more trophies.

“I am working on something on the technical side at the moment,” said Allen, who played for Sedgley Ex-Service in the Staffs & West Midlands Snooker League. “I have been working on it for around 10 days and I feel like something is coming, it’s exciting times for me. I am always searching to get better, to find a way to improve. I want to push on and try to win more.

“Next week in Wolverhampton it’s another chance to win silverware especially as it’s a small field of 16 players, albeit the best 16 players of the season so far. Just being in that event means you’ve had a good season.”

But seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan won’t be in Wolverhampton after his Welsh Open quarter-final loss to China’s Tian Pengfei yesterday. He needed to reach the final to qualify.