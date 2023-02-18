Julen Lopetegui unhappy with Wolves' reaction to conceding against Bournemouth

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Marcus Tavernier’s finish just four minutes into the second half was enough to separate the teams, as Wolves struggled to get back into the game.

Lopetegui’s side were rushed and panicked in their approach after conceding, and the head coach has condemned his side for not managing the fixture.

He said: “Of course it’s negative because we lost and didn’t get more points. It’s bad news for us.

“In the match the key moment was when we suffered a goal and after we weren’t good.

“When you suffer a goal, it’s football and it can happen, and it’s about how you react.

“In the last 25 minutes we tried to arrive early in every position and we forgot to play football. That’s why it was easier for the opponent to defend us.

“It was a pity and it can happen. We didn’t deserve to suffer the goal but it’s not about deserving it or not, it’s about scoring and we suffered a goal. I’m not happy with our last 25 minutes.

“In the first half we had control of the match and we had a lot of situations in the box – maybe not very clear, but a lot of situations and a lot of corners and shots.

“But it’s key to have a clean sheet and not suffer a goal in this kind of match. This is football.”

Matheus Cunha had good moments but offered little goal threat, while substitutes Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez also did not come close to scoring.

A striker is yet to net in the Premier League for Wolves this season, but Lopetegui talked down his concerns over that statistic after the loss to the Cherries.

He added: “I’m more worried with scoring in general, it’s not only the work of the strikers.

“I put the focus on the goal we have suffered and after, in the way we managed the last 25 minutes.

“We had mature players on the pitch and we had to play more. We had to create more chances to score.

“We have to be balanced and continue working. It will be a long and hard race and this can happen.”

When asked if his message to the players and supporters is that Wolves are still in a relegation battle, Lopetegui bluntly said: “Of course, absolutely.”

Pedro Neto was left out of the squad against Bournemouth, despite making the bench against Southampton and playing, and scoring, for the under-21s against Arsenal on Monday.

When asked about his omission, Lopetegui said: “We had to choose. He’s been out for four months and step by step he is improving his fitness.

“It’s not enough to play. He played 45 minutes in an under-21 match and he’s improving.

“We’re waiting for him, of course, but we chose Daniel Podence as he was fit and not Pedro.”

However, the head coach believes Neto will be key for Wolves between now and the end of the season in their relegation battle.

Lopetegui added: “He played with the under-21s on Monday and scored a goal. He’s better. It’s a good thing for us and him.

“He was on the squad list for Southampton and he’s working to be ready.

“Of course, it’s not easy as he was out for four months and he has to go step by step to arrive in the key point.