Wolves v Bournemouth preview: Julen Lopetegui eager to avoid complacency

Following the remarkable comeback win over Southampton last week, Wolves face another relegation six-pointer with Bournemouth next up tomorrow.

With four wins and one draw in the seven Premier League games since Lopetegui took charge, Wolves are now up to 15th in the table and five points off the drop zone, but the head coach is determined to keep his players focused on the task at hand.

He said: “Our target when I first came in here was to try to win the next match because we were – and still are – in a very difficult position, so we have to be aware that we need in front of us in the next matches a lot of points.

“We have to put the focus and be able to put 100 per cent in the next match – and nothing else.

“The message (when he first arrived) was that we had not done anything yet. We had a lot of matches in front of us, a lot of points to win, and we are still looking for the points that we need because the current points we have, it’s not enough.

“We have to continue to look forward and try to win each match. Each match is a challenge and a chance to achieve our aim, so we have to put the focus in each match, forget the last match and work in a very hard way between the week in our daily work and then be ready for the next game.”

Hwang Hee-chan is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Daniel Podence will be assessed for a groin knock.

Mario Lemina will also miss the visit of Bournemouth due to suspension, but Wolves have plenty of options. Pedro Neto is back from injury and will likely make the squad, while Joe Hodge could make the bench.

Lopetegui is delighted with the squad at his disposal and their attitude in recent weeks.

He added: “When you are not working with them daily, you only have one idea about the players, but after you spend time with them, it’s different.

“Maybe it’s better, maybe it’s not, but every player is different. But I am happy with all of them, and especially their commitment in their daily work, which for me is key.

“They want to work hard, they want to improve, and they are good players, but in the same way, they are all very humble players. This is important.

“They keep a good spirit in the dressing room, which is very important for me, because at the moment, we are only playing in one competition – the Premier League – so we are only playing one match a week, and it’s not easy because we have a good squad list and a lot of players, and we have to put some of them out of the starting line-up.

“But football is about all the squad and having a good environment and the spirit within the squad is going to be key for us.