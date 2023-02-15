Wolves keeper Dan Bentley finding it 'fairly easy' to support number one Jose Sa

Wolves keeper Dan Bentley in training (Getty)

The 29-year-old, who joined Wolves in January for a nominal fee from Bristol City, is yet to feature since his arrival with Sa keeping his place.

Julen Lopetegui has called on his players to be unhappy with being on the bench but supportive on a match day, and Bentley says he has no problem with that balance.

He told the Express & Star: "It's fairly easy!

"Whoever plays gets the full support from everyone else. I'm sure it will be the same when I play, I'm sure I'll get the support that I have given and will give Jose up until that point.

"That's just the nature of goalkeeping unfortunately.

"I've made no secret that it's my aspiration to play in the Premier League, so getting a step closer to that and joining such a fantastic club, is really great. I'm really pleased to be here."

However, Bentley insists he has not come to Wolves to be a passenger.

He added: "100 per cent, I'm here to challenge.

"It's not in my nature to rest on my laurels and think I've cracked it just because I've arrived in the Premier League.

"It almost gives me more motivation to work harder. Competition is good for me and it's good for Jose.

"We'll push each other in training every single day. That's how you get the best out of each other and it creates a good environment and a winning mentality."

Since signing in January, Bentley has now had two weeks of working with goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts.

The 53-year-old is popular at Wolves and was the only staff member to stay in his post after Bruno Lage left – and Bentley has been impressed with his methods.

He said: "It's been very good!

"I left a fantastic goalkeeping coach, who Wolves will be aware of, in Pat Mountain at Bristol City and I've had some very good ones in my career so far.

"Tony has been a breath of fresh air for me. He imposes a slightly different challenge than what I had with Pat every single day.

"When you know someone very well you almost do things with your eyes closed and it becomes a habit. I've had to break that cycle and knowing what is coming every day and being in the routine.