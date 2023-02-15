Liam Keen comment: Wolves prepared to bare their teeth and fight again

Ruben Neves celebrates

The head coach has steadied the ship, added quality in January and restored the confidence and belief.

Alongside that, he has instilled a fighting spirit and the comeback win over Southampton showed how Wolves have learned to grit their teeth.

Never say die

Earlier this season, Wolves would have rolled over in the same position they found themselves in at St Mary’s.

Refereeing decisions harmed them and Wolves desperately needed half-time to come as the 10 men kept the deficit at 1-0, but they fought back in the second 45 minutes.

That never-say-die attitude is key. Lopetegui has helped bring that back and give Wolves a cutting edge. The team, currently, is capable of quality moments as well as digging deep for a result and both will be essential to steering Wolves away from trouble.

Gomes’s dream

Just look at Joao Gomes’s tears following his match-winning debut goal – that says it all.

The player was determined to force through his move to Wolves – awarding himself hero status before he even kicked a ball – and he got his reward.

The finish itself was excellent, albeit slightly fortuitous once the ball popped back to him after his initial attempt. However, the storyline surrounding him was far more eye-catching.

Like something out of a Hollywood movie, the midfielder stepped off the bench to fire Wolves to a huge three points on his debut for the club. It is what dreams are made of.

If his desire to come to Wolves was not already clear following the transfer saga, then his joyous tears tell the story. Wolves need players with that kind of attitude and commitment – and it will only make fans love him more.

Squad options

Wolves’ January window has already been described as a resounding success – and the options at Lopetegui’s disposal prove that.

Even with Hwang Hee-chan now sidelined with a hamstring issue and Daniel Podence missing the weekend’s game with a minor groin strain, Wolves have options.

Pedro Neto is back and impressed for the under-21s on Monday.

Impressive youngsters Joe Hodge and Dexter Lembikisa did not make the squad on Saturday, while Boubacar Traore will be back fit soon, too. Even consider the unused substitutes – Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez – have a lot to offer this team.

The squad is much bigger than previous years and Lopetegui is benefitting.

The head coach said: “Fortunately last week we had all the players ready. Unfortunately, here (at Southampton) we don’t.

“It can change very quickly, that is why it’s very important to have a good squad list.

“When they are all ready it is a problem for a manager, but it’s a good problem. It is better than not having resources. All of them have to be ready. When the alarm clock goes off, you have to be ready.

“I don’t have any rules. When you have one match per week you have time to work and you have feelings about the match and the game-plan.

“Maybe I can change, maybe I won’t.