Pedro Neto scores eight minutes into Wolves Under 21's return

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto

The winger, who has been missing since early October with a ankle injury, made the bench for Wolves’ Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday but did not come on.

Instead, the 22-year-old made his return from injury for the Premier League 2 clash with Arsenal at Compton on Monday – after more than four months on the sidelines.

With head coach Julen Lopetegui, sporting director Matt Hobbs and a host of first-team stars watching on, Neto wasted no time and made his mark after eight minutes when he dispossessed an Arsenal defender and tucked the ball home to make it 1-0.

Dexter Lembikisa, who has featured at right-back under Lopetegui this season, started at left-back and scored a second shortly after to put Wolves in control.

Neto started on the left flank but switched sides throughout the first half in a 4-2-3-1 formation, before coming off at half-time with some match fitness gained.

Before the break, he showed promising signs with several swift attacks as he looks to get back fit for the Premier League.