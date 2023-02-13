Southampton 1 Wolves 2 - Player ratings

Joao Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Jose Sa

Made a vital second-half save for the second successive weekend, denying Sulemana what could have been a game-winning goal. Had no chance with the Saints’ goal and looked solid overall.

Solid 7

Nelson Semedo

Among the spate of first-half bookings, Semedo was left walking a tightrope but maintained his discipline. An attacking threat early on and shot wide in the second half.

Disciplined 6

Craig Dawson

Seems to frequently be in the right place at the right time to provide crucial blocks or interceptions. Especially one very early on against Perraud. Didn’t mind the physical battle with Onuachu either.

Physical 7

Maximilian Kilman

Another generally solid afternoon especially during the spells of Saints’ pressure, including one pivotal block on Bednarek. Bailed out by Sa after a rare aberration.

Block 6

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Difficult first half as the Saints pressed down his flank. A booking from the card-happy referee probably shaped Lopetegui’s decision to withdraw him at half-time.

Subbed 5

Mario Lemina

Had started the game well, imposing himself and breaking up possession. Was looking strong. Could argue that on a yellow with an erratic referee he could have been ultra-cautious with his complaints, but it’s a truly bizarre second booking. Hugely unfortunate to see red.

Unfortunate 5

Ruben Neves

Led by example once again. Had to shift position and emphasis after Lemina’s dismissal, but carried on finding a tune. Some sublime control and passing coupled with vital defensive work.

Man of the match 7

Pablo Sarabia

Some nice touches and clearly has plenty to offer, but overall impact wasn’t huge in a hard-fought game. Probably one who will improve further as he settles in and Wolves become more expansive.

Quiet 5

Joao Moutinho

Started in an attacking midfield position and hadn’t had much chance to influence the game before the red card, which changed the overall dynamic. Withdrawn at half-time.

Subbed 5

Matheus Nunes

A couple of trademark breaks from midfield, but probably not as influential as in recent weeks. Opened up on the left before becoming more centrally based as Wolves were reduced to 10 men.

Moved 5

Matheus Cunha

A bright and willing presence who put in plenty of running at the head of Wolves’ attack. Not sure he is going to get many chances and had to make his own with one shot over the bar. Certainly having an impact.

Running 6