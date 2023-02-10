Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui happy with Toti Gomes' character

Toti Gomes. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The centre-back has done well when called upon this season, but has remained on the fringes of the starting XI.

With the signing of Craig Dawson, Toti missed out on the squad for the win over Liverpool and could see his chances limited, but the head coach is pleased with how the defender has acquitted himself.

“He’s working really well,” Lopetegui said.

“He’s a very disciplined player and wants to improve. He’s always doing his best. He’s young and has a good character. He’s always available to work every day and that’s a good thing for us and for him. We are happy with him.”

Wolves targeted experience and leadership in the January window in a bid to move away from the relegation zone.

Max Kilman has already complimented Dawson’s leadership skills, and Lopetegui also believes the new signing will help in that department.

“To be a real leader is not easy because you have to be generous,” Lopetegui added.

“It’s not only about when you play and being a fantastic leader, it’s about when you don’t play and how you push the team and support your team-mates to have a fantastic environment for the rest of the players. This is what it means to be a real leader. It’s not easy to be a leader.