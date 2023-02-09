Notification Settings

Julen Lopetegui: Joe Hodge can play a part for Wolves this season

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Julen Lopetegui is adamant Joe Hodge can play his part for Wolves this season despite the club making midfield additions.

Joe Hodge (Getty)
The signings of Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes last month have added significant competition to midfield and could see Hodge drop down the pecking order.

The academy graduate has had a breakthrough this season and Lopetegui made the decision to block a loan move for the 20-year-old.

“He stayed here because he’s young and he’s working very well,” Lopetegui said. “I think it will be a good thing for him to have this experience with us, so why not? He will be ready to help us. You don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, this is football. We want two players for each position.”

Asked if Hodge can help the team before the end of the season, Lopetegui added: “Why not? He has played and he can play in the future, sure.

“We are going to be aware. We won’t think about how much money we spent on a player or how old they are. If we think one player is ready to play, then for me it doesn’t matter if we spent a lot of money on him or if he is old or young. It depends on his performance.”

Once Boubacar Traore returns from his groin injury, Wolves will have seven first team midfielders. The Mali international is back on the grass as he recovers from his injury blow.

Lopetegui said: “We have six midfielders and we normally play with three, so we have two players per position. After, we will see what happens when Bouba is ready.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

