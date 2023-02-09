Former Wolves players still heroes for the city

The former Wolves players association

FPA chairman and former Wolves striker John Richards was joined by administration manager Richard Green in handing over donations of £1,000 to the Good Shepherd and the Birch Thompson Memorial Fund respectively, and £500 to the Crafty Gardener.

The funds had been raised from FPA events, particularly the annual golf day, chiefly organised by FPA vice-chairman and former Molineux midfielder Steve Daley.

“One of the key aims of the former players’ association is that we raise money both to support any former players who might need our help, but also to benefit local charities,” says Richards. “With the pandemic, it’s been a while since we were able to get out about and visit the charities, but we were delighted to be able to pass on some of the proceeds from our annual golf day.

“There are so many wonderful charities doing some fantastic work in our local community, and as former players who enjoyed our time at Wolves so much, we feel it is important that we can support them as much as we can.”

The Good Shepherd will use the donation for equipment to fund a new training and leisure room to help their vulnerable service-users rebuild their self-esteem and confidence, while the Birch Thompson Memorial Fund, whose residential centre Gelliwig, in Porthmadog, was always supported by Baroness Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, are purchasing an industrial washing machine.

The Crafty Gardener, based in Whitmore Reans, will purchase a computer to support its work providing opportunities and therapeutic skills development to local people via horticultural, crafts and other activities.

“It is important that the FPA continues to play an important role within the city, and to go and visit these three charities was a reminder as to how much fantastic work is taking place within the local community,” added Green.

“It was a real eye opener seeing some of the challenges that people are currently facing, and humbling to know that, in a small way, the FPA can make a positive difference.

“What is also nice is that we talk to the charities before making our donations to discover what specifically they require, so all those who come to our events or make a donation know that their support is helping address a particular need in the community at any particular time.”