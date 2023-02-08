Liam Keen comment: Julen Lopetegui outclasses Jurgen Klopp as Wolves overwhelm Liverpool

Mario Lemina. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Across the pitch, to a man, Wolves were superior. Julen Lopetegui’s side had to survive a 15-minute barrage at the start of the second half, but overall were easily worthy of their win.

Tactical prowess

One of the main reasons Wolves beat Liverpool so comfortably came from the battle on the touchline. Lopetegui outclassed Jurgen Klopp.

Lining up in an unexpected 4-4-2, you could see from the first minute what Lopetegui had planned.

Playing Pablo Sarabia centrally alongside Matheus Cunha allowed both players to take intelligent positions between the lines, make runs beyond the defenders and target Liverpool’s two centre-backs – who really struggled to contain Wolves.

Pablo Sarabia (Getty)

Playing Matheus Nunes on the left flank was also an interesting move. The midfielder was unable to have a huge impact offensively, and was in some ways sacrificed for the team’s tactics.

But that decision highlighted another of Wolves’ ploys. The team also looked to target Trent Alexander-Arnold with Nunes’ runs and Rayan Ait-Nouri’s overlaps.

Lopetegui outsmarted Klopp and that played a huge role in Wolves’ win.

Midfield balance

The midfield battle was always going to be a hot topic on Saturday, considering Liverpool’s struggles in that department. Not only did those struggles continue, but they were bullied into submission by Mario Lemina and Ruben Neves.

Lemina added an energy and physicality to the Wolves midfield that the club has needed for some time.

He harassed the opposition when they had possession, charged down loose balls, won big tackles and interceptions and absolutely frightened Liverpool.

As a result, Neves had more of a licence to get forward. He was still disciplined in his approach, but he was able to dictate the play higher up the field and Wolves benefitted.

In future fixtures, depending on the tactical plan, Neves will not always be as free and will have to drop deeper, but the club has the option of pushing the skipper on and take the game to the opposition.

It is also important to mention Joao Moutinho, who did very well coming off the bench.

Crucial February

This month was always going to be huge for Wolves, and they made the perfect start with the win over Liverpool.

It could hardly be a better way to set up the next few weeks, but Wolves must take advantage of it.

The upcoming trip to Southampton, and the visit of Bournemouth a week later, were always going to be huge games regardless of the result against Liverpool.

But it would be a tremendous waste if Wolves were to beat Liverpool 3-0, only to travel to the south coast this weekend and fall to a defeat.

Southampton are currently in disarray at the bottom of the league, and Bournemouth are hardly doing much better. For Wolves, it is an opportunity to create some daylight in the relegation battle and start to pull away from danger.

If all goes well, the Liverpool win and February overall could be a genuine turning point for Wolves.