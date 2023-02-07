Wolves Women just one win from cup final

Destiney Toussaint of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores their team's first goal (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves were 2-0 up and seemingly cruising at the break, only for their opponents to hit back in the second half and force an additional 30 minutes at Telford’s New Buck’s Head Stadium.

Toussaint had opened the scoring just past the half hour mark when she netted from close range, with Jade Cross then converting a Tammi George cross to double the advantage three minutes later.

But Beth Ibbotson got the visitors back in the tie when she scored early in the second half and the scores were then level when Emma Cross put through her own net.

That left things firmly in the balance but it was Wolves who found the winner, Toussaint getting on the end of Anna Morphet’s corner to grab her second of the afternoon in the 102nd minute.

Villa were forced to settle for a point from their Women’s Super League clash with Brighton at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Kayleigh Green’s first-half own goal put Carla Ward’s team ahead, but they were pegged back 16 minutes from time by Julia Olme’s equaliser.

A hat-trick from Jade Pennock saw Blues make it four away wins in a row in the Women’s Championship as they thumped Lewes 4-0.

Darren Carter’s team are now up to fourth in the table after an excellent performance on the south coast, led by Pennock.

The striker bagged her first of the afternoon 15 minutes in when she converted Claudia Walker’s cross, before doubling the advantage with her second on the stroke of half-time.

Pennock also had a hand in Blues’ third when her blocked shot fell to substitute Lucy Quinn, who fired home from close range. And she would not be denied her treble, sending a dipping shot over the goalkeeper to complete the scoring with two minutes to spare.

A Steph Weston hat-trick helped Sporting Khalsa record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Lincoln City in National League Division One Midlands.

The striker netted twice before the break after the visitors had opened the scoring and then rounded off an impressive team performance with her third, after Skye Owen and Olivia Woolston had further extended the lead.

“It was a superb performance,” said first-team boss Andy Mulligan, after watching his team record their fourth win in five matches in all competitions.

“We have been creating chances in recent weeks and taking them. Performances have stepped up another level for me, particularly in that second half.”

Danielle Selmes also bagged a treble as Kidderminster Harriers won 4-1 at Shrewsbury Town to maintain their lead at the top of the West Midlands League.

Layla Hart was the other player on the mark with her first goal for the club.

Lichfield City are fifth in the table after a 3-1 win at Crusaders, courtesy of goals from Courtney Dilger, Corinna Williams and Charlotte Leedham but Lye Town lost 3-2 at Sutton Coldfield despite Rhi Bate’s two-goal return.

Walsall Wood beat Darlaston Town 5-3 in Division One North but there was disappointment for Wyrley, beaten 7-0 by Telford in the League Cup.