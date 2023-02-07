Julen Lopetegui: Wolves fans key to survival bid

Julen Lopetegui (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The home atmosphere has been a hot topic of debate in recent weeks and a hostile Molineux helped Wolves secure a massive 3-0 win over Liverpool.

The head coach believes that support will be crucial to help the team avoid relegation this campaign.

He said: "It's very important. The fans environment and support is key and it will continue to be key.

"In the good and the bad moments our fans have to be supporting us, because this energy is key for us.

"Our aim is to win each match and we prepare in our daily work for that.

"We are happy, of course, because we got three important points but we need a lot more points to achieve our aim.

"It will be a very hard and long race. We have to be ready until the last moment with a big mentality."

Wolves blew Liverpool away in the first half before defending compactly at the start of the second half when Liverpool poured on the pressure.

Lopetegui added: "We always want to start, continue and finish well.

"We tried to have a big rhythm in the start and it's not easy of course, to keep that rhythm in the rest of the match.

"That's why we suffered a lot and Liverpool pushed a lot. They are a fantastic team and in the second half they deserved a little bit more in the first 20 minutes.

"But this is football. In the end, in the summary of the match, we deserved to win it."

Ruben Neves scored the third goal after a brilliant counter-attack in the second half and defender Max Kilman has praised the skipper's influence.

He said: "Ruben is brilliant, he's a top player.

"He deserves everything and has been doing really well from the start of the season when maybe we haven't been doing so well.

"He's always kept his levels up and been really consistent.

"He's a great leader to look at and work with."

Fellow midfielder Mario Lemina also impressed and was lauded by fans after the game.

Kilman added: "Mario did really well, defended really well and was very solid.