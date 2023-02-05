Max Kilman: Wolves need to build from brilliant Liverpool win

Max Kilman (Getty)

The club still has a long way to go, but the 3-0 thrashing of the Reds at Molineux has given renewed hope that Wolves will avoid relegation this season.

With clashes against relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth next up, Kilman is eager for Wolves to take confidence from the result and performance.

He said: “It was a brilliant day and what a result!

“We got the clean sheet as well, which is a great bonus.

“We have to build from this. It’s the Wolves way, we have to defend from the back.

“We had that resilience last season and now we’re building it again this season.

“It’s great to get the result and the clean sheet. It’s great. Liverpool are a great side who have not been in the best form, but they still have the quality players and still have the foundations. It’s great to win 3-0.

When asked if this result could be a turning point for Wolves, Kilman added: “It could be, but looking at the games coming up we have some really tough games. We have to be ready for next week at Southampton away. They’re fighting at the bottom but they’re a really good team. It’s a great challenge and we have to go from here.”

When asked if he was surprised at how comfortable the win was, Kilman said: “No, I’m not surprised, but it was difficult.

“We started off really well and got the two early goals, which helped us push on and made us cruise into the game. We defended really well in the second half and to top it off with the third goal was brilliant.

“It’s the first time in a while we’ve come into half-time 2-0 up. It was great to have that feeling.

“The second half we sucked in the pressure, defended really well and got the third goal to finish it off.

“We stayed compact and when we have a chance to trigger and press, that’s what we did and we executed it well.”

Julen Lopetegui has made a tremendous impact on Wolves since his arrival, and Kilman picked out two things the head coach has changed for the better since taking over.