Wolves targeting place in last four of League Cup

Wolves Women in action during 3-1 win (Getty)

Their Women’s FA Cup adventure came to an end at the hands of Super League side West Ham United in the fourth round last Sunday, but they will look to bounce straight back when they host Huddersfield Town in the quarter-finals of the National League Cup tomorrow (2pm).

Albion also went out of the FA Cup, going down 7-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

And though the Baggies – who signed Delphi Cole on a dual registration from Birmingham – are not in action this weekend, Brighton were back in the region at lunchtime today to visit Villa in the Super League (12.30pm).

Villa crushed AFC Fylde 11-0 to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie with West Ham last weekend. Lioness Rachel Daly netted four times, while Laura Blindkilde, Kenza Dali, Emily Gielnik, Anna Patten, Alisha Lehmann, Mayumi Pacheco and Sarah Mayling were also on target.

Championship outfit Birmingham City also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will travel to Charlton later this month.

Jade Pennock fired Blues past Super League side Everton and return to the important business of trying to regain their place in the top flight when they visit Lewes in a battle between the sides in sixth and fifth.

Stoke City hammered city rivals City of Stoke in the Challenge Cup last weekend and return to National League Northern Premier Division action at Brighouse Town tomorrow. Runaway National League Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge advanced in the National League Plate, winning 2-1 at Hull City thanks to goals from Alex Nicklin and Niamh Deasy.

The Glassgirls – six points clear at the summit after winning nine of their 10 league matches this season – are without a game tomorrow, but Sporting Khalsa are in action at home to Lincoln City.

Khalsa won 2-0 at Wem Town last weekend thanks to first-half strikes from Skye Owen and Stephanie Weston.

West Midlands League Premier Division leaders Kidderminster Harriers are back in league action at Shrewsbury Town, having advanced in the West Midlands Premier Cup with a 1-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield Town last weekend. Sarah Hazell was on target.

Lichfield City and Lye Town are part of a cluster of teams behind Harriers – with second to eighth separated by just three points.

Lichfield climbed on to the bottom of that pile by overcoming Burton Albion 3-1 last weekend with goals from Shelbie Cartwright, Courtney Dilger and Charlotte Leedham, while Lye lost in the Premier Cup at Crusaders.

Lye visit Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield visit Crusaders tomorrow, both in the league.

Walsall Wood host Darlaston Town in Division One North – the former having beaten Port Vale 4-1 last weekend thanks to a hat-trick from Natasha Baptiste and a strike by Emma Baggott.

Lichfield City Reserves take on City of Stoke a week after beating Wyrley 5-1 with a brace apiece from Amelia Lightfoot and Emma Alexander and a single strike by Alicia Fearing-Duda. Wyrley take on AFC Telford United in the Division One Cup tomorrow.

In Division One South, third-placed Bewdley Town visit rock-bottom Westfields on the back of their 5-1 victory over Rugby Town last weekend, in which Kirsty Roberts scored a hat-trick and Chelsea Mudge and Lauren Lorriman-Parker got one each.