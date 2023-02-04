Wolves 3 Liverpool 0 - Report

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Wolves’ last league win over the Reds came on December 29, 2010, and after 11 straight top flight defeats, Wolves exacted some revenge in style.

In an explosive start to the game, Joel Matip’s own goal set the tone before Craig Dawson made it 2-0 after just 12 minutes with a goal on his debut.

Liverpool dominated the opening stages of the second half, but a Wolves counter attack was finished off by Ruben Neves in the 71st minute to add the icing on the cake.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made four changes to the side that lost to Manchester City two weeks ago, and switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Dawson and Pablo Sarabia both came in for their first Wolves starts, alongside Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, as Nathan Collins, Hugo Bueno, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez dropped to the bench.

Adama Traore (Getty)

New signing Joao Gomes was not involved in the squad after making his £15million switch, while Toti Gomes and Diego Costa were also not included.

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to the side that lost to Brighton in the FA Cup, and started in a 4-3-3 formation.

Harvey Elliott dropped to the bench, while the injured Ibrahima Konate was absent, as Matip and Darwin Nunez came in.

Fabinho missed out on the squad altogether, while Fabio Carvalho and Nathaniel Phillips made the bench.

Liverpool’s injury-hit squad was also without Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Arthur Melo, Virgil van Dijk and former Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

Ahead of kick-off, Wolves unveiled new midfielder Gomes to the Molineux crowd, before the game got under way.

It was an interesting tactical decision from Lopetegui to change to a 4-4-2 formation. Sarabia started centrally with Cunha, with Hwang Hee-chan on the right and Matheus Nunes on the left.

That move paid off, however, as Wolves made a fast start. With Molineux right behind them, Cunha went close first with a shot that forced Alisson into a strong save.

Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nour (Getty)

Moments later, Hwang found Sarabia, who dragged a shot wide from inside the box.

Wolves were on top from the first whistle and took advantage in the first five minutes. This time, a ball over the top from Sarabia found Hwang and his cut back came off Matip and crossed the line, giving Wolves an early lead.

With Molineux rocking, Wolves continued to press the action and punished a Liverpool defence that was all at sea, as Wolves made it 2-0 after just 12 minutes.

A free-kick came in and Cunha did well to keep the ball alive in the box. He crossed and a defensive header fell to Max Kilman who had a shot blocked. Then, on his debut, Dawson followed up to smash the ball into the roof of the net.

Liverpool were still dangerous going forward, however, and Wolves had to be aware. Jose Sa was called upon shortly after Wolves’ second goal to make a big save from a Nunez shot.

The visitors were enjoying a spell of possession and pressure, but Wolves’ defence was standing firm. Mo Salah saw a shot fly over the bar.

Craig Dawson (Getty)

After 25 minutes, Wolves were tactically spot on. Every time Neves got the ball he was looking to his left to find Nunes, with Ait-Nouri overlapping. Wolves were targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold and found a lot of space out wide.

Wolves were pressing aggressively and should have scored a third when Nunes chased down Matip and nicked the ball off him. The midfielder was through on goal against Alisson but saw his effort saved.

Another chance then went begging, with Dawson looking for his second of the game. Neves swung in a cross and the defender was free at the back post, but got too much on his effort and saw the ball fly high and wide.

Wolves were dealt a blow when Hwang pulled up with a hamstring strain in the 39th minute. The forward had a superb half until his injury, and after receiving treatment on the pitch he was replaced by Adama.

After a magnificent opening 20 minutes, Wolves coasted fairly comfortably to a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Liverpool were in the ascendency in the opening five minutes of the second half as Wolves hung on in defence. A scramble in the box saw the ball bounce up on to Kilman’s arm, and Liverpool appealed for a penalty, but nothing was given.

Wolves were surviving a Liverpool onslaught, as the visitors began to find space in between the lines and out wide. In order to get a foot on the ball, Joao Moutinho and Jimenez were brought on for Sarabia and Cunha after an hour.

Dawson almost handed Liverpool a gift when his poor pass found Cody Gakpo. He fed Salah, who curled an effort just wide.

Pablo Sarabia (Getty)

The Reds came close again when one long ball from Alexander-Arnold beat Kilman and put Nunez through. Sa came to Wolves’ rescue and smothered the effort.

Despite all of Liverpool’s dominance, Wolves added a third after 71 minutes with a superb counter attack. Adama was sent flying down the right flank following a superb Moutinho pass and he did well to find a low cross, which Neves latched on to. One touch took the ball away from the Liverpool defenders and his second slotted the ball into the bottom corner past Alisson.

The stuffing was knocked out of Liverpool as some of the visiting supporters headed for the exit.

Wolves should have scored a fourth when Adama raced away again and set up Jimenez, who only had Alisson to beat. He tried a trademark chip but did not get the right connection with the ball and the goalkeeper collected it.

In the closing stages of the game, as it entered four minutes of added time, a clean sheet became the priority. Wolves looked after the ball well and kept Liverpool at bay to secure a monumental three points.

Key Moments

GOAL 5 Matip turns into his own net

GOAL 12 Dawson scores on his debut

GOAL 71 Neves makes it three

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Jonny, 83), Neves, Nunes, Lemina (Podence, 83), Sarabia (Moutinho, 60), Cunha (Jimenez, 60), Hwang (Adama, 41).

Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Bueno, Hodge.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson (Tsimikas, 85), Bajcetic (Elliott, 76), Keita (Henderson, 65), Thiago (Milner, 85), Salah, Nunez, Gakpo (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 85).