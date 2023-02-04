Steve Bull: Wolves have had a brilliant January transfer window

Joao Gomes (Getty)

Over the years there has always been limited business in the New Year, or a last-ditch attempt to bring signings in.

This time, they’ve had the targets in mind and they’ve got the players they want. I’ve never known Wolves to bring in six January signings, so it’s absolutely brilliant for the club and the fans.

Normally the first choice signings are difficult to get in because they want to go somewhere else for more money, or to a bigger club, but this time Wolves got six additions that were first choice and they must have faith in Julen Lopetegui.

Players want to come and play for him. It was the same with managers like Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, players wanted to work with them, and if Lopetegui continues to improve his reputation to their level, then we’ll get players coming from all over the world.

It will take time, though. We’re all happy to see these signings come in but we have to realise it will take time to blend them together and Lopetegui will have a headache with his team selection.

I don’t want the fans to expect too much straight away. It takes time. Our aim this season is to survive and then we can build for next season. Just stay patient.

It was great to see Joao Gomes finally arrive. He’ll need time too, maybe three or four weeks, to get his match fitness up, so don’t expect too much from him straight away.

When he is up to speed, he will prove to be a top-class player that will hopefully be with Wolves for a long time.

Wolves had to make these signings, otherwise they were going down. Faith has been shown in Lopetegui and it’s time to get behind them.

The games this month are huge and Wolves should be aiming for at least eight points in the next four games.