Wolves players will be making changes to their usual kit this weekend as part of a sustainability campaign

Wolves players showing their support for the club's new sustainability campaign

This comes as part of "green football weekend", in partnership with the charity Football For Future, which will see Wolves players and match officials wearing sustainable green armbands during their match against Liverpool this Saturday, in a bid to promote their sustainability initiative.

And the club has launched their new campaign, "one pack, one planet", making various environmental commitments with a view to become a net zero carbon club by 2040, including using 100 percent renewable electricity.

Dan Bentley, goalkeeper and campaign ambassador, said: "Climate change, and how we can tackle it, is one of the most important conversations we can be having at this time, and I am really pleased Wolves are playing their part by launching one pack, one planet.

"Sometimes climate change can feel overwhelming, but if we all make small changes in our lives and contribute to help the future of the planet in little ways, over time it will make a big difference.

"I am really pleased to become an ambassador for and on Saturday, we will be proud to play our part in raising awareness of this subject by being the first Premier League teams to wear green armbands on green football weekend."

Other ways the club will be promoting the initiative this weekend is by giving a 20 percent discount on the plant-based food options around the stadium, and their opponents will be arriving to the stadium in a bus that will be running from sustainable fuels.