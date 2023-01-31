The transfer window: Where did it come from and why was it introduced?

The history of the transfer window

Some people within the game are a fan of the set time periods to sign players - and some aren't fond of the idea.

The deadline days are big business for many people and are up there with some of the most memorable days of the season.

However, it hasn't always been like this. So, when were transfer windows introduced in English football and why did they come into force?

The current transfer window system was first introduced back in the 2002/2003 season - following a compromise with the European Commission about how the whole transfer system worked and how it could preserve contractual stability for both players and clubs.

At the time, the alternative option was to bring football in line with most other industries where contracts were not enforceable or liable for appropriate compensation. Football authorities across Europe felt this would fatally undermine the footballing economy and remove the incentive for clubs to invest in developing players.

So, what was life like before the current transfer window system?