January transfer window so far: All Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa's done deals

By Jonny Drury

It has been a busy transfer window so far for our clubs - some more than others.

All the deals done so far
Walsall and Wolves are the two clubs to bring more players in - with Villa adding a couple ahead of deadline day and Albion yet to bring in anyone.

Here is a run down of all the business done so far:

Wolves

Ins

Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid (Loan)

Mario Lemina from Nice (£9 million)

Pablo Sarabia from PSG (£4.4 million)

Craig Dawson from West Ham (£3.3 million)

Dan Bentley from Bristol City (Undisclosed)

Joao Gomes from Flamengo £15 million)

Outs

Chem Campbell to Wycome (Loan)

Fabio Silva to PSV (Loan)

Jackson Smith to Walsall (Loan)

Goncalo Guedes to Benfica (Loan)

West Brom

Ins

None

Outs

Zac Ashworth to Burton Albion (Loan)

Quevin Castro to Gateshead (Loan)

Walsall

Ins

Jamille Matt from Forest Green (Undisclosed)

Robbie Willmott from Newport County (Loan)

Yann Songo'o from Bradford City (Loan)

Jackson Smih from Wolves (Loan)

Joe Low from Bristol City (Loan)

Outs

Danny Cashman to Coventry City (End of loan)

Aston Villa

Ins

Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire (£18 million)

Alex Moreno from Real Betis (£13 million)

Out

Danny Ings to West Ham (£15 million)

Ludwig Augustinsson to Sevilla (End of Loan)

