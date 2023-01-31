January transfer window so far: All Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa's done deals

Walsall and Wolves are the two clubs to bring more players in - with Villa adding a couple ahead of deadline day and Albion yet to bring in anyone.
Here is a run down of all the business done so far:
Wolves
Ins
Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid (Loan)
Mario Lemina from Nice (£9 million)
Pablo Sarabia from PSG (£4.4 million)
Craig Dawson from West Ham (£3.3 million)
Dan Bentley from Bristol City (Undisclosed)
Joao Gomes from Flamengo £15 million)
Outs
Chem Campbell to Wycome (Loan)
Fabio Silva to PSV (Loan)
Jackson Smith to Walsall (Loan)
Goncalo Guedes to Benfica (Loan)
West Brom
Ins
None
Outs
Zac Ashworth to Burton Albion (Loan)
Quevin Castro to Gateshead (Loan)
Walsall
Ins
Jamille Matt from Forest Green (Undisclosed)
Robbie Willmott from Newport County (Loan)
Yann Songo'o from Bradford City (Loan)
Jackson Smih from Wolves (Loan)
Joe Low from Bristol City (Loan)
Outs
Danny Cashman to Coventry City (End of loan)
Aston Villa
Ins
Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire (£18 million)
Alex Moreno from Real Betis (£13 million)
Out
Danny Ings to West Ham (£15 million)
Ludwig Augustinsson to Sevilla (End of Loan)