Steve Bull: Wolves break is a positive

Manchester City's Jack Grealish (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence

It gives the players and management a chance to take a breather, lick their wounds after the defeat to Manchester City and prepare for next week’s visit of Liverpool.

Personally, I thought we would go up to Manchester and give City a bit more of a fight. We sat back from the start and gave them too much respect and they walked all over us. When we went 1-0 down we tried to get back into it but then gave away two sloppy goals and it was game over.

But we have to learn off that. It seemed Julen Lopetegui tried something a bit different and to be fair put his hands up afterwards and admitted it didn’t really work.

It is going to be really interesting now to see how he sets up with the new signings who have come through the door over the past month.

You can’t accuse the club of not backing him and the headache for the manager is going to be how he is going to keep everyone happy. He’s certainly got plenty of midfielders to chose from.

I know some supporters would have liked to see a proven goalscorer signed but that is easier said than done and on the whole I think the club have bought well.

We’ve now got Diego Costa, Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha who are all raring to go and battle for a place up front.

It all depends what system he plays. I don’t know what he is going to come up with but we are going to learn a lot over the next few weeks.

We’ve already seen an improvement over the first month under the new boss. The players have responded to what he wants them to do. They look fitter and it looks as though everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.