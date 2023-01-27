Wolves set to finally land £15m Joao Gomes

Joao Gomes

The 21-year-old midfielder had been a prime target for boss Julen Lopetegui this month, though the deal was put in doubt when Lyon attempted to hijack it by offering the Brazilian club a more lucrative offer.

But Gomes made clear he only wanted to join Wolves and the clubs eventually reached agreement on a deal last night.

Gomes is expected to sign a five-and-a-half year contract and will arrive in the Midlands early next week to complete the switch ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

A product of Flamengo’s youth system, Gomes is considered one of the brightest young talents in Brazil and has already won a number of honours at club level, including the Copa Libertadores.

He will become Wolves’ sixth and most likely final signing of a busy first transfer window for Lopetegui, which has seen the club commit to more than £75m in transfer fees as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

A loan deal for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, which includes an obligation to buy for £43m in the summer, was agreed for the start of the month.