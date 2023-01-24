Matheus Cunha: Weekend break will do Wolves good

Matheus Cunha (Getty)

After being knocked out of the FA Cup, Wolves have a free weekend coming up with no Premier League fixtures taking place.

Cunha, who arrived from Atletico Madrid this month, believes the squad will benefit from the added time on the training field.

When asked if he welcomes the break, Cunha said: “It’s perfect, it will be very important for us to understand the mentality of the coach.

“We have very good staff who always create a very good plan for us.

“With new players, we need to understand it a little bit more to do everything that the coaches want.

“If we can put it on to the pitch, we can win the next games. We need time to adapt and we can come to the next game much better.”

The forward came on at half-time on Sunday but was unable to inspire a comeback as Wolves lost 3-0 to Manchester City.

Cunha admits City deserved their win but is adamant that Wolves will bounce back with some crucial fixtures in February.

“Against City, it is always a very difficult game,” he added.

“We trained hard for this game and we had a plan, but this can happen.

“It’s hard because we want three points in every game, but we’ll keep our heads up and continue to work.

“We know it’s a very difficult game but we had our plan to attack and defend.

“We know City’s quality and sometimes it’s hard, but we have good players also.

“City’s plan was better than ours in this moment and they won the game.

“Against these big players in these big games, we cannot make mistakes.

“The most important point is that City did very well.

“We wanted to play and we fought, but in this moment it was about City.

“We had a good plan, the staff came to us with that plan, and we wanted to do it, but we cannot make mistakes in these games. If you do, City take the chance and win.