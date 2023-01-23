Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves appoint Dr Franchek Drobnic as new head of first team medicine

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have appointed former Barcelona medical chief Dr Franchek Drobnic as the club's new head of first team medicine.

Molineux (Getty)
Molineux (Getty)

Following Dr Rob Chakraverty's exit at the end of November, after two years at the club, Drobnic has been appointed after being recommended by head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Drobnic, who spent 17 years at Spanish giants Barcelona and has a wealth of experience in elite sport, will now head up Wolves' medical department focused on the first team.

His role is slightly different to that of Chakraverty, who oversaw the medical department across the whole club, while Drobnic will only be responsible for the first team.

As a result, there could be further appointments in the medical department in the future.

Drobnic also previously spent time at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and now arrives in England as Lopetegui continues to oversee changes to the Wolves staff.

Earlier this month Wolves also added sports psychologist Dr Martin Littlewood to the backroom team, after his spell working with Steven Gerrard at Villa.

Lopetegui also has two fitness coaches in Borja De Alba Alonso and Oscar Caro as well as technical advisor Fran Garagarza who helps with scouting, as the head coach stamps his authority on Wolves' structure.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News