Man City 3 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Nathan Collins. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 4

The goalkeeper had a very poor afternoon and struggled to play out from the back, resulting in Haaland’s third goal.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Semedo was caught out by Grealish on far too many occasions and was unable to contain him.

Nathan Collins - 6

Collins was out jumped for the opening goal, but overall handled Haaland well in the first half. He also made key clearances to prevent further goals.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman was put under pressure from Sa’s poor passes but dealt with it well.

Hugo Bueno - 5

The young left-back grew as the game went on, but was given a stern test by Mahrez. He should have closed down quicker for the first goal.

Ruben Neves - 5

The captain’s rating is heavily impacted after giving away the penalty at a key moment in the game. Overall, he was unable to get a firm grip on proceedings.

Mario Lemina - 5

Lemina’s early booking meant he could not be as aggressive as he would have liked and that left him in a difficult position.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Nunes was frustrating at times, but he did get Wolves moving forward when in possession.

Adama Traore - 4

Aside from a couple darting runs where he was bundled to the floor, Adama was too quiet in attack and did not do his defensive duties when Semedo was in trouble.

Raul Jimenez - 4

Jimenez was largely isolated, and may feel hard done by, but he equally did not do enough to impose himself on the game.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

Hwang always works hard but this game passed him by. He also did not impose himself on the opposition.

Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (for Hwang, 45), 5, Pablo Sarabia (for Adama, 45), 5, Matheus Cunha (for Jimenez, 45), 6, Daniel Podence (for Lemina, 67), 6, Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Bueno, 81).