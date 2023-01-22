Manchester City 3 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Wolves sat back in their shape and looked to counter attack in the first half and without causing any danger up front, they almost got to half-time at 0-0.
Haaland, however, powered home a header in the 40th minute to give City the lead.
After the break, Wolves made a dreadful start by handing the hosts a penalty after five minutes, which Haaland converted, before the Norwegian rounded off his hat-trick in the 54th minute.
Wolves showed little sign of getting back into the game, while City could have extended their lead, before the referee called full-time and put Wolves out of their misery.