Manchester City 3 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Wolves sat back in their shape and looked to counter attack in the first half and without causing any danger up front, they almost got to half-time at 0-0.

Haaland, however, powered home a header in the 40th minute to give City the lead.

After the break, Wolves made a dreadful start by handing the hosts a penalty after five minutes, which Haaland converted, before the Norwegian rounded off his hat-trick in the 54th minute.

Wolves showed little sign of getting back into the game, while City could have extended their lead, before the referee called full-time and put Wolves out of their misery.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

