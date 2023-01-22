Manchester City 3 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Wolves sat back in their shape and looked to counter attack in the first half and without causing any danger up front, they almost got to half-time at 0-0.

Haaland, however, powered home a header in the 40th minute to give City the lead.

After the break, Wolves made a dreadful start by handing the hosts a penalty after five minutes, which Haaland converted, before the Norwegian rounded off his hat-trick in the 54th minute.