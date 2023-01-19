Wolves revenue down £20 million with Aston Villa seeing increase in 2021/22 campaign

Wolves and Aston Villa have been named in the latest Deloitte Money League report

The Deliotte Money League releases a yearly report into the amount of revenue generated by the world's top football clubs.

The report for the 2021/22 campaign found that revenue among the top 20 clubs, which includes 11 from the Premier League, stood at £9.2 billion - up 13 per cent compared to the previous season.

Aston Villa sit just outside the top 20 - in 21st position with a revenue for last season of £185.1 million

That is up slightly from the previous season when Villa generated £181.9 million.

Further down the list Wolves have been named in 25th position with revenue generated sitting at £171.5 million, which is down from £192.4 million in the previous season. In the previous report Wolves had been named as one of the top 20 clubs for the first time.

Elsewhere in the report, it has been explained that the wider increase in revenue across the top football clubs has been attributed to the return of fans following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report states: "The rise was driven by the return of fans after two COVID-hit seasons, with matchday revenue increasing from £97.4m in 2020/21 to £1.2 billion in 2021/22.

"Additionally, cumulative commercial revenue rose by 8% (from £3 billion to £3.3 billion), which was primarily facilitated by English clubs (who also benefitted from the movement in exchange rates over the financial year). Five of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ reported increases of 15% or more in Euro terms (a total increase of £198.4) as new partnerships were entered and non-matchday events such as concerts and stadium tours returned.

"However, the increase in commercial revenue was offset by an 11% (£425.8m) fall in broadcast revenue, as the bumper year experienced in 2020/21, as a result of the deferrals of revenue relating to the postponed 2019/20 seasons being recognised in the financial year, was not repeated."

Also, for the first time the majority of the clubs came from one country - England, which the report says highlights the 'financial superiority' of the Premier League.

It adds: "For the first time, more than half of the top 20 clubs (11 of 20) heralded from one country – England – further highlighting the financial superiority of the Premier League and how clubs were able to better ride the wave of COVID.

"Indeed, there has been a steady increase in the number of English clubs in the Money League over the last decade, as clubs that have not competed in UEFA club competitions and that have moderately sized stadia have made their way into the rankings at the expense of clubs from other ‘big five’ leagues who regularly compete in UEFA club competitions.