Julen Lopetegui link had key role in Pablo Sarabia capture says Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs

Lopetegui coached Wolves' new signing at Spanish youth level when the midfielder was his captain - and now 13 years on they are set to work together again after the PSG midfielder became the third signing of a busy window for the club.

Hobbs, who took over as technical director at Molineux in November, has revealed how Lopetegui's previous work with the midfielder had a hand in the move.

He also explained how similar Wolves' list of transfer targets was to that of the manager when he was appointed, with both including Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina.

Hobbs said: “He’s a player with an incredible reputation in the game and he’s played under the manager before, so Julen trusts him and knows exactly what he’s getting. He’s a current Spanish international and can help the output of the team. It’s one we’ve worked on for a little bit.

“The player has shown right from the start his desire to come here. He’s turned down other offers, more lucrative offers, because he wanted to team up again with the manager. We’re really happy to have him and he’s really happy to be here.”

“When we appointed Julen, we met after the Arsenal game and had a recruitment meeting, and Cunha was on both his and our lists, so was Lemina and Sarabia. One of the things we thought about before he came was the players that he worked with, and he got performing to a high level.

“Pablo was one who stood out because of what he did for Sevilla and maybe he wasn’t getting as much game time as he would have wanted at PSG. We had him on our list and identified him, we spoke to his representatives and realised there may have been a possibility. To secure a player of that quality, at the fee we did, we’re really happy.

“For us, it’s very rare that you get definitive information on the man, rather than just the player. Anyone can watch the player and see his quality, it’s an easy one with him being a current Spanish international, and the fact we’ve got a manager who knows and trusts him.

“He called him a warrior and we do a lot of work on the person, not just on the player, probably just as much, so to have Julen and his staff with direct experience of the boy made that so much easier.”

Sarabia joined the club prior to the FA Cup replay with Liverpool on Tuesday - and has trained with his new team mates this week.

Like Lopetegui, Hobbs is confident the new signing can add quality as well as experience to the Wolves side in their battle for survival.

And he also believes Sarabia can follow in the footsteps of Joao Moutinho when he gives to having a big impact at Molineux.

He added: "He can play across the line. So, he can play in behind our out wide. He’s creative, his output is very high for goals and assists, and he’s going to help the creativity of the team. At the same time, he understands that Julen wants to press, so he’ll work hard and cover the distance.”

"He has experience of the highest level. Joao Moutinho was testament – you can bring a player who is a bit older but can have such a huge impact at the club. We very much hope Pablo can have the same impact that Joao has had here.