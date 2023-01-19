Julen Lopetegui: Experienced Pablo Sarabia will help Wolves improve

Pablo Sarabia (Getty)

The 30-year-old arrives from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-and-a-half year deal for a fee of around £4.5million.

Sarabia, who can play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, scored 21 goals and notched 10 assists in all competitions while on loan at Portuguese club Sporting last season, and Lopetegui hopes the Spaniard will bring a new dimension to Wolves’ attack.

“Sarabia is a good player. I know him,” Lopetegui said.

“He’s going to help us, for sure, to get our main aim to get out of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

“It will be a very hard task, but we have one more player to help us.

“He’s a good player, a very experienced player.

“He is a Spanish national team player and he’s in a very good moment in his career. He’s very mature.

“He will help us to achieve our aim.”

Meawhile, Wolves are not done in the January transfer window as they target more additions this month.

Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is of interest as an experienced back-up to Jose Sa, but any move is likely to be dependent on whether Matija Sarkic can secure a move elsewhere.

The 29-year-old is City’s club captain but has not played since October 8 after falling out of favour.