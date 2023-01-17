'This game shouldn't have happened in the first place!' Wolves fans on FA Cup defeat to Liverpool - WATCH

A power cut caused bizarre disruption in the opening minute of the game, as Wolves looked to make a bright start.
But after 13 minutes it was Harvey Elliott that struck for Liverpool to give them the lead.
Wolves survived until half-time, despite their struggles to contain the Reds, and put in a more composed performance in the second half.
However, they were unable to find a way back into the game and crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round – in the replay of a game they would not have played had VAR accurately given Wolves’ winner at Anfield two weeks ago.