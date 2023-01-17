Notification Settings

'This game shouldn't have happened in the first place!' Wolves fans on FA Cup defeat to Liverpool - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Molineux.

Wolves fans

A power cut caused bizarre disruption in the opening minute of the game, as Wolves looked to make a bright start.

But after 13 minutes it was Harvey Elliott that struck for Liverpool to give them the lead.

Wolves survived until half-time, despite their struggles to contain the Reds, and put in a more composed performance in the second half.

However, they were unable to find a way back into the game and crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round – in the replay of a game they would not have played had VAR accurately given Wolves’ winner at Anfield two weeks ago.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

