Exclusive: European clubs enquire about loan for Wolves striker Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva (left) playing for Anderlecht (PA)

The 20-year-old is currently on-loan at Belgium club Anderlecht, where he has scored 10 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

Silva, a Portuguese under-21 international, has impressed in the first half of the season and clubs have been alerted to the possibility of taking him on-loan until the end of the season.

The Express & Star understands that clubs in the top tiers of Spain, Italy and Holland are all making enquiries to loan the striker.

It is understood that Wolves do not hold a recall clause in Silva's loan, meaning any club that wish to take him until the end of the season will need to agree a compensation package with Anderlecht, while Wolves will also have to green light the move.

Any move will only be a loan, as Wolves are not interested in a permanent deal for a player they spent £35million on in 2020.

When Silva agreed a loan move to Anderlecht he also signed a contract extension with Wolves until 2026, with the option of a further year that would take his deal to 2027.