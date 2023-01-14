Wolves demand more respect in fixture schedule

Wolves Women (Getty)

His team don’t know who they might play next weekend at the moment.

And he has demanded ‘more respect’ for clubs in the National League, with his side topping the Northern Premier Division.

McNamara said: “I’ve said it time and time again, tier three needs more respect.

“There are great clubs, north and south, and we’re employing great backroom staff to analyse and do things behind the scenes to try and emulate the people at the top of the game in the WSL and the Championship.

“They are asking us to be the best we can be and to try and grow and build the game, but we don’t know what we’re doing this weekend coming now.”

Wolves lost 2-0 on Sunday at home to AFC Fylde in a league game and McNamara said it was a tough one to take.

He said: “Frustrating is the word to sum it up.

“It’s tough, because we probably did enough to win the game and 20 minutes into the second half I thought we should have been 4-1 up but you can’t miss chances like we did.

“When we get the penalty and that goes over, you think it’s one of those days and it’s not going to fall for you and that’s the way it worked out.