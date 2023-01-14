Notification Settings

Julen Lopetegui praises Wolves' 'commitment, fight and the character' in West Ham win

Julen Lopetegui is delighted with Wolves' 'commitment, fight and the character' after a crucial win over West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).
The home win, thanks to Daniel Podence's second half strike, has lifted Wolves out of the relegation zone and up to 16th.

Although Lopetegui is eager to highlight the tough road to safety Wolves will endure, he was pleased with his side's attitude and application against the Hammers.

He said: "We are fighting a lot for these points.

"We want to work with a clean sheet, in first for me in the Premier League, which is key.

"All the teams have a fantastic quality to score. West Ham have a fantastic team, with fantastic players and a very experienced coach.

"We played less than three days ago so the second half was very hard for us to keep the rhythm, so we are very happy for today.

"But this is all, it's only three points. I repeat it a lot, but it will be a very hard and long race.

"We have to be ready to arrive at the last moment to achieve our aim. Today we deserved this.

"I highlight the commitment, fight and the character of the players, but we celebrate for two hours and then we are thinking of playing against Liverpool."

Craig Dawson was left out of the West Ham squad for the trip to Molineux due to Wolves' bid for his services – with David Moyes hinting that the player was distracted by the interest.

The Hammers' head coach refused to comment on Dawson after the game, and Lopetegui took a similar stance.

"I am very respectful of players that are not ours, so I have to be careful," Lopetegui said.

Meanwhile, Goncalo Guedes was left out of Wolves' squad for the relegation clash.

Lopetegui insists he was not injured and it was a 'tactical' move, despite academy graduate Chem Campbell being involved ahead of him.

"It was a tactical decision," Lopetegui said.

"Guedes is our player. I took a decision, Chem is our player and working well, tomorrow I can change the decision."

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

