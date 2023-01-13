Notification Settings

Wolves working on trio of midfield signings

By Liam Keen

Wolves are working to wrap up a trio of midfield signings – as Mario Lemina is set to have his medical today.

Mario Lemina of Fulham and Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)
The former Southampton and Fulham man will arrive in England today (Friday) and complete his medical ahead of a move for just under £9million from French club Nice.

Lemina, a 29-year-old Gabon international, fits the bill as an experienced player who knows the Premier League, as Wolves bid to escape from relegation trouble.

He also has good pedigree having played for Juventus and Galatasaray in his career.

Alongside him, Wolves are pushing to sign Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 30-year-old is more of an attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, and impressed on-loan at Portuguese club Sporting last season, where he scored 21 goals and assisted 10 more.

The Spanish international also knows Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui, having worked with him in the Spanish youth set-up and also briefly at Sevilla.

Wolves hope to land Sarabia on a permanent deal, as talks continue.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also looking to land Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 21-year-old Flamengo player is highly rated in his homeland and Wolves are hoping to land his signature.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

