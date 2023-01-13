Notification Settings

Wolves in talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes

By Liam Keen

Wolves are in talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, the Express & Star understands.

Molineux (Getty)

The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight, is highly rated in his homeland and has also been linked with a move to Newcastle.

However, Wolves are hoping to swoop in for his signature and have opened talks about bringing the box-to-box midfielder to Molineux.

Despite his young age, Gomes has already won several honours at club level, including the Copa Libertadores.

Wolves are keen to make additions in midfield and are also edging closer to bringing in former Southampton and Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina, who will add Premier League experience to the squad.

Lemina is due in England today (Friday) to complete his medical ahead of a move worth just under £9million.

Alongside that, Wolves are also interested in attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, who can also play out wide, and are in talks to sign him.

