Former Wolves man Christophe Berra handed Livingston coaching role

The 37-year-old Berra – who won 41 caps – will become first-team coach, with Hastings promoted to number two following Marvin Bartley’s departure this week to become manager of Queen of the South.
Martindale believes Berra, who announced his retirement from playing last summer, will bring defensive know-how to the Lions as he embarks on his first senior coaching role.
“I knew Christophe to say ‘hello’ to and I’d bumped into him a couple of times and I know a lot of people like Craig Levein, John McGlynn and Craig Halkett who have a close relationship with him,” said the Lions boss. “He sent me a wee text when it came out that Marv had left (to indicate interest in the vacancy) but Christophe was always in the back of my mind anyway. I had a wee chat with him and he’s happy to come in until the end of the season and we’ll see how we get on.
“He brings a wealth of experience. He’s played top-flight football and he was a fantastic defender. I’m really looking forward to bedding him in and I’m sure the defenders at the club will look forward to working with him.”