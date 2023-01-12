Wolves in talks to sign PSG attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia

Spain's Pablo Sarabia misses his side's first penalty during the penalty shoot out of the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.

The 30-year-old, who has worked with Julen Lopetegui twice in the past, has 18 months left on his deal and is not suspected to command a large fee.

Sarabia was captain of Spain's under 19s when Lopetegui was the coach back in 2011 - and they also spent a brief period together in the summer of 2019 - when the midfielder was at Sevilla when Lopetegui was in charge.

Since joining PSG he has turned out almost 100 times - but last year spent a large period out on loan at Sporting Lisbon.

While at the Portuguese club he netted 21 times in 45 games - but since returning to France he has struggled for time on the pitch and has made just three starts this season.

Last year, he was named in Spain's World Cup squad, featuring as a last substitute in the last 16 before missing his spot kick in a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.