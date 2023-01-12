Carabao Cup: Forest 1 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper struggled in the first half and made a few errors with his distribution. In the second half he was fairly quiet.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo had a few comical moments with poor passes or missing the ball completely with a pass, but overall his performance was actually OK.

Jonny Castro Otto - 6

A very poor first half, which included his part in the Forest goal, was corrected with a very assured second half display.

Toti Gomes - 7

After a dodgy opening 10 minutes, Toti settled and looked comfortable and commanding.

Max Kilman - 7

Although there was the occasional worrying moment, Kilman was largely untroubled by Forest's forwards.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

A bit of a quieter display from Ait-Nouri, who was unable to get into the game and get into his groove going forward.

Matheus Nunes - 7

A quiet first half was followed by a dominant second half. When Nunes is involved he gets Wolves moving.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Moutinho was a yard off the pace and struggled to contain Forest.

Goncalo Guedes - 4

Being taken off at half-time meant Guedes had no opportunity to improve his mark, after a disastrous first 45. He was walking at times, out of position at other times and lacked any threat.

Raul Jimenez - 7

Jimenez is still not playing at 100 per cent, but he's getting there. His goal was taken well and he's at least offering a goalscoring threat.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang worked as hard as ever, but was very poor in the first half. A better and more direct second 45 helped his mark.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves (for Guedes, 45), 7, Daniel Podence (for Ait-Nouri, 59), 6, Matheus Cunha (for Moutinho, 59), 7, Adama Traore (for Jimenez, 75), 6, Joe Hodge (for Hwang, 80), 7.