Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui happy to put faith in the on-field officials

Julen Lopetegui speaks with referee Andrew Madley after the FA Cup third round match at the Anfield. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Wolves are still embroiled in a VAR storm after Toti Gomes’ winning goal at Anfield in the FA Cup at the weekend was ruled out, despite the system not having the camera angles to confirm the decision.

Social media images circulating since the incident have shown that corner taker Matheus Nunes seemed to be onside, despite being flagged offside.

In a quick turnaround after the weekend, Wolves’ switch from FA Cup to Carabao Cup action and turn their attentions to a crunch clash with Forest.

VAR is not used in this competition until the semi-finals, but Lopetegui says he will have faith in the officials at the City Ground.

When asked about the absence of VAR tonight, Lopetegui laughed and said: “I want to joke a little bit, but I prefer not to. VAR is always there to get a fair decision, this is all.

“Sometimes it’s better, sometimes it’s not, but we have confidence in the referee’s work. We have talked about the past and I am sure they want to do their best.”

Wolves were left furious after the decision at Anfield on Saturday, and believe they have an image from their analysis camera that proves Nunes was onside.

The club have written to the FA and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for a full explanation on the controversy.

That includes writing to former Premier League referee Howard Webb, who is now the chief refereeing officer at the PGMOL.

Lopetegui added: “First of all, we are thinking about the match as always. We are focused on the next match. But you asked me about this and I have to answer you. Of course, I have seen the images on the internet and I have my opinion.

“We have sent the FA our comments and we are waiting for an explanation.

“This is all, no more on Liverpool, I made my comments after the match and now we have sent our comments because it is very clear something has happened.”