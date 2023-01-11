Notification Settings

Carabao Cup: Forest 1 Wolves 1 (4-3 pens) - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

With a place in their first semi-final since 1980 on the line, Wolves made a poor start to the game and were deservedly behind when former defender Willy Boly put Forest ahead.

Wolves missed two huge chances in the first half, despite a poor performance, but made a tactical switch in the second half.

As a result, they dominated the game and found a way back into it when Raul Jimenez finished from close range.

It was all Wolves for the majority of the second 45 but they could not find a way through and the game went to penalties

