Carabao Cup: Forest 1 Wolves 1 (4-3 pens) - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

With a place in their first semi-final since 1980 on the line, Wolves made a poor start to the game and were deservedly behind when former defender Willy Boly put Forest ahead.

Wolves missed two huge chances in the first half, despite a poor performance, but made a tactical switch in the second half.

As a result, they dominated the game and found a way back into it when Raul Jimenez finished from close range.