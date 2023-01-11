Black Country double: The long list of players to play for Wolves and West Brom

Cyrille Regis in action for Wolves

The West Ham defender played 225 times for West Brom over eight seasons - before leaving for Watford and then moving on to the London Stadium.

Now links to Wolves have again emerged and if a deal is struck, the former England under 21 international would become the latest in a long line of players to play for both bitter rivals.

Here is a selection of players to play for both:

Bakary Sako

The striker signed for Wolves after a career in France and is held in high regard at Molineux.

He scored 13 goals as Wolves won promotion from League One - and left the club following a 15 goal haul in the Championship.

After three years at Crystal Palace in the Premier League he signed for West Brom as a free agent in the 2018/19 campaign. But he netted just once in six games before leaving the club.

Joleon Lescott

The England international was one of the most high profile to not only play for both West Brom and Wolves - but also Aston Villa.

He came through the Wolves academy and played over 200 times - before earning a move to Everton.

He then had a big money move to Man City and won a Premier League title - before spending two years at West Brom.

Keith Andrews

A player to play for both sides - and score in a Black Country derby.

Andrews was brought to England by Wolves - and he played over 60 times for the club.

Then years later he signed for West Brom in the Premier League on a short term deal - scoring in Albion's famous 5-1 win at Molineux.

Keith Andrews scores for West Brom

Jason Roberts

Roberts is more known for his 27 goals in 101 games for Albion - but it was their Black Country rivals who gave Roberts his chance in the Football League.

He was plucked from non league Hayes for £250,000 back in 1997. But he never actually played for Wolves and after loan spells signed for Bristol Rovers - before Albion paid £2 million in 2000.

Tomasz Kuszczak

The Polish stopper spent three years with Albion - having a hand in the Great Escape season.

His form earned him a move to Manchester United - before spending a short period at Wolves.

Cyrille Regis

The late, great Regis is an Albion legend for his 111 goals in 300 games.

But despite his status at The Hawthorns - he spent a season at their rivals in 1993/1994 - where he scored twice in 23 games.

Steve Bull

One of the most high profile to play for both clubs.

Bully is Wolves' greatest - and is lauded at Molineux.

But his time at Wolves came on the back of three goals in nine games for Albion.

Albion let him go and Wolves were the club to benefit to the tune of more than 300 goals.

Ally Robertson

Associated with Albion - the defender has Wolves as well as West Brom on his CV.

After over 500 games for the Baggies - he went on to have four years with Wolves turning out over 100 times for the club.

Other players