Julen Lopetegui: Wolves will make additions in January

Julen Lopetegui with Max Kilman and Nathan Collins (Getty)

So far the club has made one addition in Matheus Cunha, which has left fans concerned over the lack of business.

When asked for his message to those supporters, head coach Lopetegui said: “The best signing is their support and after, of course, we will try to improve the squad because we need signings.

“But, at the moment, until the signings arrive we have to put the focus on the players here now in the squad.

“We have to support them in the same way, always. We are working and focusing on our daily work and looking for the next match.

“In the same way, the club is working to try to balance the team a bit more. We have some positions that we have to improve and have more players in, because we will have four very hard matches in the next 10 days.

"We have to share this (workload), otherwise it’s not a good thing for the players or the club. They know this and they are working to have more players.”

The club are interested in Craig Dawson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mario Lemina, as they look to add Premier League experience to the group.

Wolves have hit a stumbling block with some deals, as teams do not want to lose players early in January or are asking for inflated transfer fees.

After arguably overpaying for Cunha, as they got the deal wrapped up early to beat competition from Everton and Leeds, Wolves are not expected to overpay for more signings this month and are keen to find the right deals.