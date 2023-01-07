'We've been robbed!' Wolves fans stunned as Liverpool scrape FA Cup draw at Anfield - WATCH

Wolves fans

A very astute tactical display in the first half saw Goncalo Guedes fire Wolves ahead after 26 minutes.

Wolves deserved to keep that lead until half-time but fell asleep at the back just before the break, allowing Darwin Nunez to equalise.

Mo Salah then gave the hosts the lead after the restart and they looked set to take control of the fixture, until substitute Hwang dragged Wolves level just three minutes after coming on.