What Wolves spent in their first Premier League January window

Carl Cort celebrates after scoring for Wolves

This January marks the first mid season window that Wolves spent in the Premier League - during their first campaign in the top division under this guise.

They were struggling at the time and were scrapping for their lives, for survival.

As much as the January window allows the big boys to bolster their sides - it is more important for those at the other end to give them a chance of survival.

For Wolves, that is what it presented.

Fast forward almost 20 years and Wolves financial and pulling power in the market is very different - but what did it look like back then?

Carl Cort

Wolves needed goals and they turned to the North East.

Cort, a product at Wimbledon had netted eight times in 28 games for the Toon - prompting Wolves to fork out £2 million for his services.

His job was to score the goals that would keep Wolves up.

He scored five times in 16 appearances but he couldn't prevent relegation. However, Cort stuck around despite relegation.

He would score 16 times the following season and remain Molineux in total for three and a half campaigns.

In total, he netted 32 times in 99 appearances before going on to play for Leicester City, Marbella, Norwich City, Brentford and Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Paul Jones

Wolves also moved for a stopper - with Paul Jones joining from Southampton for £250,000.

The keeper, who hails from Wrexham, played over 200 times for Kidderminster before moving up the leagues and ending up at Southampton.

From there Wolves made a move and he played 16 times as Wolves were relegated.