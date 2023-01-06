FA Cup: Chesterfield v West Brom - Carlos Corberan to shuffle pack and offer squad Cup shot

David Button looks set to be called upon in goal for the trip to Chesterfield tomorrow, while Semi Ajayi may make a welcome return to the Baggies’ backline

That is to the credit of the side, who have been on an unbelievable run of form in the Spaniard’s two months at The Hawthorns. Corberan has found a side and settled with it.

It is, though, almost-certain to change this weekend as most of that team are likely to receive a deserved breather as the head coach shuffles his pack for the trip to National League outfit Chesterfield.

Corberan’s predecessors have not been shy in ringing the changes in these early stages of cup competition in years gone by. Many Albion fans will want a strong side at the Technique Stadium to ensure progression tomorrow but, following a demanding festive schedule busier than most Championship rivals, such is surely unrealistic.

And, instead, many squad players who have barely tasted more than the odd few minutes under Corberan could be drafted in.

The size and quality of the squad, which regularly draws praise from Corberan, could mean the head coach may make 11 changes, if he wishes, introducing a couple of academy stars in doing so. There are those who are simply not currently in the first-team thoughts due to others ahead of them in the selection pecking order.

It starts in goal, where David Button – the No.1 earlier this term – will likely deputise for the superb-of-late Alex Palmer. Palmer has been immense and the Baggies haven’t looked back since dropping Button, but he could earn himself some credit with a clean sheet here.

The defence could be unrecognisable to that to have managed seven clean sheets in nine, only conceding from penalties in that period. While Ethan Ingram, Martin Kelly and Adam Reach or Zac Ashworth could make the cut, there could be a very welcome return from injury in that department.

Semi Ajayi has not played since the end of August, more than four months now. He has been on the bench as an unused substitute since the defeat at Coventry before Christmas and tomorrow presents an ideal opportunity for a return against the Spireites, managed by former Wolves man Paul Cook.

“He had an injury which fully stopped his minutes with the team. He’s a player who usually isn’t injured, but when I arrived at the club he was in the part of his recovery, which was a long time. It was a problem that needed surgery,” Corberan said of Ajayi.

“Then he had the problem with the shoulder which didn’t allow him to make the right preparation in training. So then he came into the group. It can be difficult at first for the players coming back in, but he’s working really hard every day, though he still has some pain. He is of course always an option because he’s a very important player.”

Further changes could see the midfield shuffled with Jake Livermore and Taylor Gardner-Hickman pushing. Grady Diangana and Tom Rogic have been rotated recently but run-outs could be useful for both here – with Karlan Grant, who Corberan is keen to deploy out wide – presented with a chance to seize.

Back-to-back third round exits to Blackpool and Brighton have irked Albion fans and, while not expecting a run to Wembley in the season’s clear second priority, progression is expected and a run would be useful for momentum.