Opportunity missed for Wolves and Aston Villa? The big derby talking points

Wolves on top

Wolves began well and asserted themselves on Villa from the start. An extra 24 hours’ recovery time from their respective previous encounters may well have been a factor – Wolves hosted Manchester United on Saturday while Villa travelled to Tottenham a day later – but the visitors’ midfield was in charge for much of the game. Villa, in comparison looked leggy after their 2-0 win in north London.

Not until well into the second half did Villa look a cohesive force. At that point Wolves were sitting deeper and trying to hit Villa on the break. The visitors could, probably should, have had a second in the first period when Emi Martinez saved at the feet of Matheus Nunes in a one-on-one. That save was crucial to the final result.

New year hangover

Villa were impressive at Spurs, stifling their opponents and asserting themselves on the home side in north London on New Year’s Day.

That 2-0 victory plus subsequent travelling looked to have taken its toll on Villa. Injuries too played a part with John McGinn’s tweaked hamstring forcing a reshuffle on the right with Matty Cash coming in for the captain. Cash did well in midfield as a substitute at Spurs but it was a move which didn’t work for Villa at home to Wolves.

It’s been a long time since Cash played regularly on the right of midfield – back in his Forest days – and it showed. He was far more comfortable in the second half when moved back into his more accustomed right-back role. McGinn’s absence was telling too. He has struggled for form this season but did well at Spurs. But even when not at his best, McGinn’s break-up play and ability to get his side up the pitch was missed in the first half.

Midfield dominance

The absence of McGinn played a part but Wolves were well on top in the middle of the park regardless. The triumvirate of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes looked composed on the ball but also complemented one another well for the bulk of the game. Neves’s passing and Nunes’s ability to carry the ball forced Villa back and the hosts we unable to get a foothold in the game until well into the second period. With Cash’s natural instinct to play wide, Wolves were able to outnumber Villa in the centre and Neves, sitting deeper, was able to dictate play in the first half.

Mateus Nunes

Whether Liverpool’s reported interest in Nunes firms up is yet to be seen but he showed signs of being worth his hefty transfer fee. His ability to carry the ball and find pockets of space in Villa’s half was a big factor in Wolves’ dominance. His running made life uncomfortable for Villa’s defensive midfield duo of Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz for an hour. A bit more composure in front of goal in the first half and Nunes could have put his side two ahead and effectively killed off the game. Real promise though.

Keepers

The game was chance to celebrate Emi Martinez’s World Cup heroics and Villa fans gave their Argentina shot-stopper a rousing reception.

In the game, it was Martinez who was the busier but he also looked the better of the two keepers on display. He rushed out and saved well from Nunes in the first half and was also sharp to stop Rayan Ait-Nouri’s fierce drive after a mazy run in the second period.

Jose Sa on the other hand, had one of his less impressive displays. He shanked one left-footed clearance giving Villa a corner in the first half then sliced another shortly afterwards with his right.

His slip in the second half also gave Danny Ings a precious split-second to pick his spot to put Villa level when through on goal.

Podence

The diminutive midfielder was a loss to Wolves when he was replaced at half-time. Quick-thinking and quick-feet saw him put Wolves ahead with an excellently taken first-half goal. His replacement at half time, Adama Traore, offered far less in terms of opening up gaps and was more reliant on playing on the shoulder of the defenders.

Tactical tweaks

Unai Emery has proved far more willing to change things up than predecessor Steven Gerrard at Villa. Emery was quick to realise Villa needed more in midfield and sacrificed Ashley Young at half-time and pushed Cash back to right-back. Sub Philippe Coutinho was able to get Villa further up the pitch in result. Lucas Digne, having a bit of a nightmare at left-back, was replaced by Ludwig Augustinsson who almost scored, but for a stunning Max Kilman goal-line clearance.

Defensive issues

For an hour, Wolves’ centre-half Kilman and Nathan Collins were barely troubled with Wolves well on top. However, as the game wore on as Villa pressed, Wolves were opened up by straightforward balls over the top. Ings scored from the first. Perhaps more worryingly, when Wolves went to three at the back with the addition of Toti Gomes, they were opened up again with another straight ball over their heads for Leon Bailey. Somehow the Villa man missed after going past keeper Sa. Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui won’t have missed either lapse though.

Point gained... or two lost?