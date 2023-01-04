Wolves v Villa preview: Julen Lopetegui cannot wait for first taste of ‘special match’

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on October 16, 2021(Getty)

The new head coach has two wins and a defeat in his opening three games in charge as he looks to guide Wolves away from relegation trouble.

Wolves arrive at Villa Park to play an in-form home side, and Lopetegui is aware of the danger they pose and the importance of the fixture to supporters.

“I understand because I have been part of one of the biggest derbies in the world, with Sevilla and Betis,” he said.

“It’s a very special match and we have to understand it. It’s important to translate to the players the fans’ feeling, we have to know it and it will help us focus.

“We need to have energy and motivation, but the most important thing is to play football with the ball and be ready to defend well without the ball.

“I always enjoy the environment of the derby because it’s a very special one. It’s good for all the fans but you enjoy it more if you win, that’s more important.”

Derby fixtures are often fraught with emotion, from both the players and the crowd, as each team aims to secure local bragging rights.

It can be said that some teams find added motivation for a game of this nature, but Lopetegui was eager to remain level-headed about tonight’s clash.

“We don’t have to motivate the players because we try to enjoy every match,” he added.

“It’s a special match with a special environment that we have to enjoy, but we won’t have more or less motivation. We have to be ready for every match, 100 per cent, whether it’s a derby or any other match.”

Wolves do have some cup games on the horizon that will take the focus away from the Premier League, but the next league games after tonight’s clash see the club face West Ham, Manchester City and Liverpool.

As a result, tonight’s game with Villa and the home fixture against the Hammers will be particularly important for Wolves’ survival chances. However, Lopetegui remains laser-focused on the task at hand and is not looking beyond the tough task in front of him tonight.

He said: “We only think of the three points. We try to play well, attack well, defend in a good way and be ready to overcome a fantastic team.

“For me, Aston Villa has a fantastic squad. Each of the players are fantastic, in each position.

“We have to be ready to compete with them and be ready to overcome a fantastic team with a big coach. It’s one of the more difficult matches we have had, but the focus is only on the next match in Aston Villa.”

Lopetegui has some big team selection issues ahead of him for the trip to Villa Park.

Nelson Semedo and Daniel Podence are both on four yellow cards, meaning any booking against either Villa or West Ham, before the cut-off, will see them suspended for one game.

That could mean the head coach is tempted to replace them tonight, with Jonny Castro Otto waiting in the wings for right-back, and Goncalo Guedes and Adama Traore available in the forward areas.

New signing Matheus Cunha, who has arrived on-loan from Atletico Madrid with a £43million obligation to buy him in the summer, is also in line to make his debut against Villa.

Meanwhile, Wolves have suffered an injury ahead of the game but Lopetegui would not reveal who is a doubt.

He said: “We are waiting for the doctor as we have a new problem, but I prefer not to comment.