'I'd have taken a point before the game!' Wolves fans on Aston Villa draw - WATCH

The first West Midlands derby of the season felt in many ways for both teams an opportunity squandered.

For Villa winger Leon Bailey, that was quite literally the case. The Jamaica international looked destined to be the match-winner when he rounded Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in the final minute of stoppage time, only to put his effort wide of an open goal.

That would have capped a comeback for Villa, who for most of the night were subdued and sliding to defeat.