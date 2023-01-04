Notification Settings

'I'd have taken a point before the game!' Wolves fans on Aston Villa draw - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The first West Midlands derby of the season felt in many ways for both teams an opportunity squandered.

For Villa winger Leon Bailey, that was quite literally the case. The Jamaica international looked destined to be the match-winner when he rounded Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in the final minute of stoppage time, only to put his effort wide of an open goal.

That would have capped a comeback for Villa, who for most of the night were subdued and sliding to defeat.

Wolves, on the other hand, were impressive, leading through Daniel Podence’s 12th minute opener and looked comfortable doing so. A win which would have moved them out of the relegation zone looked in their grasp.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

