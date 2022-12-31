Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 - Report

Adama Traore (Getty)

In what was an improved performance, Wolves did a good job of frustrating the visitors and springing attacks, but it was their inability to find the back of the net that let them down.

United flattered to deceive but it was substitute Rashford, who was left out of the starting XI for disciplinary reasons, that struck the winner in the 76th minute.

Analysis

Lopetegui made one change from the side that beat Everton on Boxing Day and started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Matheus Nunes came in for his first start under the new boss, as youngster Joe Hodge dropped to the bench.

Boubacar Traore and Jonny Castro Otto made returns from groin injuries and were both named among the substitutes, as Dexter Lembikisa and Connor Ronan missed out.

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Erik ten Hag made also only made one change to his United side, who started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Rashford dropped to the bench as Alejandro Garnacho came in. Luke Shaw continued to play out of position at centre-back, too, despite having Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire on the bench.

Wolves target Aaron Wan-Bissaka kept his place in the team, after recently breaking through following the World Cup break.

Molineux paid tribute to footballing icon Pele ahead of kick-off, who sadly passed away on December 29.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors. A corner came in and Casemiro had a free header in the exact position that Wolves conceded against Everton, but his effort deflected off Nunes and looped over the bar. The second corner was then cleared.

Once Wolves got the ball down and settled, they put together some good passages of play. A superb ball out from Max Kilman found Hugo Bueno in a dangerous position, while Hwang Hee-chan was popping up in good attacking positions and receiving the ball in space.

All of that good work was almost undone from a very sloppy moment by Nelson Semedo. The right-back had a simple back pass to Jose Sa but made a mess of it and handed the ball to Garnacho, who was through on goal. Sa made a massive save to deny the winger and keep the score level.

That moment of madness unsettled Wolves somewhat and they had a period where they struggled to string passes together. Several players were unable to get into the game, but fortunately for Wolves, United were yet to take advantage by the 25th minute.

In fact, it was Wolves that then almost took the lead. Daniel Podence had a shot blocked before Wolves recycled the ball and had Joao Moutinho tackled at the last moment as he looked to take aim.

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

Moments later, Nunes carried the ball forward from deep and played in Diego Costa. The striker turned inside but his shot was far too tame and easy for David de Gea.

Wolves were furious when they failed to win a free-kick in midfield and United broke at pace. A swift counter-attack resulted in a good chance for Anthony Martial, but Nathan Collins made a wonderful sliding tackle from inside the box.

As a result, Wolves then broke forward at pace and almost scored. Podence did well to set up Ruben Neves, who had a shot blocked.

Then, a lovely ball over the top from Neves found Costa in space. He held the ball up well and got his team-mates involved, resulting in Podence having a nice volley blocked.

But United were still dangerous and got an overload on the left. Semedo backed off and Tyrell Malacia eventually crossed, but Antony’s header was straight at Sa.

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

The visitors pushed for an opening goal in the closing minutes of the first half, but Wolves hung on to take a 0-0 stalemate into the break.

At half-time, Adama Traore was introduced for Costa, meaning Hwang moved to play as the central striker. United also brought on Rashford for Garnacho.

Wolves made a decent start to the second half and won an early corner, where Collins should have done better with a header. Moments later, Adama went on an impressive forward run and put in an inviting cross, but it evaded his team-mates.

Despite that, United recovered and began to find space. Wolves were beginning to slip back into old habits and defend deep.

Once Wolves did counter-attack they won a free-kick in a good position, from more than 25 yards out. Neves took aim and forced de Gea into a save.

The refereeing from Robert Jones was inconsistent to say the least, and the home fans were livid when Nunes was chopped down during one of his runs forward, but no foul was given.

Wolves changed to a back five when Toti Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri were introduced for Moutinho and Bueno.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Collins did superbly well when he won the ball and went on a wonderful forward run. Fred was booked for dragging him down and Neves’ free-kick hit the wall.

United found their breakthrough in the 76th minute. A one-two pass between Rashford and Fernandes saw the former outmuscle Jonny and squeeze through a gap in the box, before finishing low beyond Sa.

Wolves desperately looked for a way back into the game and thought their hopes were dashed when a Rashford shot was saved by Sa and rebounded off the striker and went in. However, a VAR check decided that Rashford had handled the ball and the goal was disallowed.

That decision gave Wolves renewed hope and they fought for a late equaliser by throwing several crosses and set pieces into the box.

United almost scored a second through a swift counter attack, but Fernandes’ shot was saved by Sa.

In the five minutes of added time Wolves continued to pile on the pressure, but Maguire and Anthony Elanga were brought on for United in the closing minutes to sure up the result.

A massive chance fell to Raul Jimenez late on but his header from close range was saved by de Gea.

In the end Wolves were unable to find a way through and suffered their first loss under Lopetegui.

Key Moments

GOAL 76 Rashford puts United ahead.

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo (Jonny, 64), Collins, Kilman, Bueno (Ait-Nouri, 73), Neves, Nunes, Hwang, Moutinho (Toti, 73), Podence (Jimenez, 80), Costa (Adama, 45).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Hodge, Traore, Guedes.

Manchester United: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred, 70), Antony (Elanga, 92), Fernandes (Maguire, 92), Garnacho (Rashford, 45), Martial (van de Beek, 80).